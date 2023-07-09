Green Vibe World Truckee River Beach Cleanup

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Green Vibe World hosted a beach cleanup this morning along the Truckee River to gather the trash left on the floodplains after this past winter.

It is important to remember that it is not just during beach cleanups, that you should be picking up after yourself, and others.

Green Vibe Board Member Andrew Saul says, “What we have seen as an organization often times is areas that just collect massive amount of trash and as well approach these on quarterly or month basis it’s just this huge effort of trying to get this massive amount of pollution out whereas what we found to be truly effective is more frequent action and stewardship the river, picking up trash and preventing it from ever washing up on these flood plains.”

Everyone in the community should want to keep the Reno area clean, itis where we live after all.

Beach cleanup volunteer Jeannine Bell says:

“it’s important for us to take care of the area that we, that we are actually so blessed to have. So that’s why I’m here. To keep our Reno area clean so our kids, our grandkids can come down here, fish in the river. Go to the beach.”

Matt Peeks, another volunteer says:

“Because we all live here. We’re raisin our kids here, our friends here, our families here, and it’s a beautiful place, we want to be able to enjoy it. And um, if it gets messy, somebody has got to pick it up.”

Beach cleanups like this are important to keeping the area clean, and the wildlife safe from trash that could be harmful to them. To sign up for future beach cleanups and receive more information, visit the Welcome to GreenVibe World - Environmental Non-Profit website.

