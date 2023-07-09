Families and friends gathered at the Lavender and Honey Festival

Lavender and Honey Festival
By Emily Benito
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:57 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friends and families gathered at the Lavender and Honey Festival at Idlewild Park to listen to music, drink lemonade infused with lavender, and learn more about local businesses and farming.

Many local vendors and artists shared their products with the community from farm to table.

Eric Allison, with Lux Lavender, says, “It’s just nice to know where it comes from you know. Because like you said we don’t know where it comes from, but here we do. Everything is produced on our farm, and it’s all right here on the table.”

Frisk Farm Herbs owner Stacy Fisk says:

“We can grow, and we do grow so many medicinal herbs in our local area, and I think people forget that we do have a great farming community. "

“So down on our little farm we live right off of the Carson River, and we grow seventy-five different varieties of medicinal herbs. I prepare them and put them into my teas. For the most part my dry herbs go to the apothecary in Fallon,” says Fisk.

The event also was educational, and it was not just farming and gardens that people were learning about.

The President of the Northern Nevada Beekeeping Association Jim Russell says,

“Bees are really a necessity for life. At least 1/3 of our fruits and vegetables are pollinated by bees.”

Locals also had fun listening to music and hanging out in the Lavender Lounge under the shade of the trees in the hot afternoon.

