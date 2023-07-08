Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says

FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:25 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people on Friday night, according to a news report.

Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., KVIA-TV reported.

No information was immediately available about the victims but KVIA reported that police said they were transported to a hospital.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made, KVIA reported.

The combined communications division of the El Paso Police Department and fire department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
GOBK2CA Nevada license plate recall
Nevada State Police respond to a crash on U.S. 395 at N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on...
UPDATE: Driver arrested in deadly crash identified
DCSO Badge
DCSO warns public of prowler on the loose
Joshua Slater-King
Domestic dispute leads to shooting at Bonanza Casino

Latest News

July 8, 2023 sportscast with Kurt Schroeder
Aces Offense, Bullpen Falters Late in 9-4 Loss to Rainiers
This combination of images provided by the Fort Worth, Texas, Police Department shows...
2 men arrested in Texas shooting that killed 3 and injured 8 at a gathering after a July 4 festival
The Reno Fire Department at a trailer fire at the Evergreen Mobile Home Park.
Fire heavily damages mobile home in south Reno