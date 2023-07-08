Last beam installed at new affordable housing project in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New affordable housing is being built in Carson City and is expected to be finished by Fall 2023. The revitalization project is geared towards helping those who are motivated to go to trade school.

The Executive Director of Friends in Service and help, Jim Peckham says:

“Every building here is three stories, for the commercial building we expect to try to get a restaurant to come in there. Some kind of food services to be able to provide some part time jobs for some of the students as well as just have another great eatery in Carson City. The second floor has a beautiful balcony that we will rent out as office space. And the top floor is the training room where we are going to be keeping the parents that go off to college, the kids that are with them, to bring all of them together and devote their skills.”

Once someone is enrolled in a trade school program, they may apply for the housing. There are 36 units total between the two housing buildings.

The project is budgeted for 16.3 million dollars and they need about 4 million more dollars to cover the cost.

You can donate to the project at nvfish.com

