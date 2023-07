RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -KOLO 8 News Now collected canned tuna for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

FBNN Director of Marketing & Communications Jocelyn Lantrip calls canned tuna food bank gold.

KOLO 8 News Now constructed something with the more than 2,000 cans of tuna collected. Tune in Monday at 4 p.m. to see the project.

