Kayakers reported missing July 2 not yet found

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Robert White and James Martin went kayaking on July 2 in the Carson River by Brunswick Canyon and have not yet been found.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office spent two days on a search and rescue mission, and two more days of drone flyovers, but the men were not found. They were kayaking in one yellow and one blue hard hull ridged kayaks.

There is no foul play suspected at this time, but investigators do say that the river is flowing at a historic rate and is dangerous in some places.

Sergeant Brett Bindley, the Investigations Bureau Supervisor says:

“The river is definitely at historic rates right now. Historic highs, and generally the Carson River is very nice for recreational kayakers to go down, but we had record snowfall this winter at very high rates, there’s a lot of debris in the water that could be very dangerous, so we, along with the parks department discourage anyone from kayaking the Carson River anywhere beyond the Deer Run Bridge in Brunswick Canyon. Until the waters recede a bit.”

Investigators are encouraging those who own property that backs up to the river to be on the lookout for the kayakers.

They ask anyone who’s seen anything to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

