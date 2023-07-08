Fire heavily damages mobile home in south Reno
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A vacant mobile home suffered heavy damage Friday in a south Reno fire.
The Reno Fire Department responded to the fire in the trailer at the Evergreen Mobile Home Park near Tamarack Junction Casino at about 6:08 p.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the single-wide trailer.
Crews knocked down the fire quickly.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
A southbound lane of South Virginia Street is closed while fire crews clean up.
