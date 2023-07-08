Fire heavily damages mobile home in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A vacant mobile home suffered heavy damage Friday in a south Reno fire.

The Reno Fire Department responded to the fire in the trailer at the Evergreen Mobile Home Park near Tamarack Junction Casino at about 6:08 p.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the single-wide trailer.

Crews knocked down the fire quickly.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

A southbound lane of South Virginia Street is closed while fire crews clean up.

Structure fire in south @CityofReno

Quick knockdown by @RenoFireDept @RenoFirefighter with no threat to neighboring Tamarack casino pic.twitter.com/OloXyPz3Ot — David Cochran (@ChiefDave_RFD) July 8, 2023

