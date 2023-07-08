Elko man dies in June 30 rollover in Elko

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) -An Elko man died June 30 in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 in Elko.

Mark Lupercio, 61, was ejected in the crash and died later at a hospital, the Nevada State Police said Friday.

Luperico was going east on I-80 in a Ford pickup truck at about 10:10 p.m. when the truck abruptly went onto the off-ramp, then went into the dirt area between the off-ramp and the freeway. Luperico lost control there, NSP said, and overcorrected, causing the truck to rotate counterclockwise and then overturn. He was not restrained.

NSP is investigating impairment as a cause.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Mitch Payne at 775-753- 1111 about case 2306-02124.

