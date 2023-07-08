Cortez Masto visits sacred swamp cedar site in eastern Nevada

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto visits the Bahsahwahbee site eat of Ely in White Pine County.
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto visits the Bahsahwahbee site eat of Ely in White Pine County.(Office of Catherine Cortez Masto)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:45 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) -U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez on Friday visited an eastern Nevada grove of ecologically unique juniper trees that has been proposed to be a national monument.

The proposed Bahsahwahbee National Monument east of Ely in White Pine County is considered sacred by the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe, Ely Shoshone Tribe and the Confederated Tribes of Goshute.

Cortez Masto called on Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and the Biden administration to create the monument.

“Recognizing Bahsahwahbee as an official national monument will honor this sacred ground in eastern Nevada and preserve the landscape for future generations,” Cortez Masto said in a statement. “It was an honor to visit this site today, and I’ll continue to work to protect our critical ecological sites and recognize the vital role Tribes in Nevada have played in our cultural heritage.”

Bahsahwahbee takes up about 14,000 acres in Spring Valley, and the swamp cedar grove is used by tribes as a pilgrimage destination. The name means Sacred Water Valley in the Newe language.

It is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
GOBK2CA Nevada license plate recall
Plane crash
One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police respond to a crash on U.S. 395 at N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on...
UPDATE: Driver arrested in deadly crash identified
DCSO Badge
DCSO warns public of prowler on the loose
Joshua Slater-King
Domestic dispute leads to shooting at Bonanza Casino

Latest News

July 8, 2023 sportscast with Kurt Schroeder
Aces Offense, Bullpen Falters Late in 9-4 Loss to Rainiers
The Reno Fire Department at a trailer fire at the Evergreen Mobile Home Park.
Fire heavily damages mobile home in south Reno
Search Continues In Carson City For Missing Kayakers