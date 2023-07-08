Cortez Masto visits sacred swamp cedar site in eastern Nevada

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) -U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez on Friday visited an eastern Nevada grove of ecologically unique juniper trees that has been proposed to be a national monument.

The proposed Bahsahwahbee National Monument east of Ely in White Pine County is considered sacred by the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe, Ely Shoshone Tribe and the Confederated Tribes of Goshute.

Cortez Masto called on Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and the Biden administration to create the monument.

“Recognizing Bahsahwahbee as an official national monument will honor this sacred ground in eastern Nevada and preserve the landscape for future generations,” Cortez Masto said in a statement. “It was an honor to visit this site today, and I’ll continue to work to protect our critical ecological sites and recognize the vital role Tribes in Nevada have played in our cultural heritage.”

Bahsahwahbee takes up about 14,000 acres in Spring Valley, and the swamp cedar grove is used by tribes as a pilgrimage destination. The name means Sacred Water Valley in the Newe language.

It is on the National Register of Historic Places.

