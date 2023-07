RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue is at a fire in Dog Valley west of Reno.

TMFR reports the fire is 3 acres.

It is burning on U.S. Forest Service land. Several agencies are responding and the fire is being attacked from the air.

⚠️Fire in Dog Valley is @HumboldtToiyabe jurisdiction. Multiple resources are on the ground including air support with more coming. @blmnv pic.twitter.com/jBh3RGHqfy — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) July 8, 2023

