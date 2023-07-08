Aces Offense, Bullpen Falters Late in 9-4 Loss to Rainiers

(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Diego Castillo homered twice and Tristin English added another in a 9-4 Reno Aces (4-6, 48-37) loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (6-4, 43-42) Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Castillo led off the bottom of the first with a 440-foot shot to left field, handing the Aces a 1-0 lead. Castillo wasn’t done there. With nobody aboard and two outs in the fifth, the 25-year-old sparkplug delivered again for his third homer of the year, this time at 434 feet toward the Trek Target in left center field.

English blasted his eighth homer of the season in the fourth, an opposite field jack to the bullpen. It was English’s first homer in July and ties him with Jorge Barrosa for the second most on the team. Reno scored all four of their runs on the long ball.

Castillo, Pavin Smith, and Phillip Evans had multiple hits in the loss. The Aces recorded just two at-bats with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-2 in those spots. Tacoma took it to Reno’s bullpen late with five runs in the eighth inning to snatch a 3-1 series lead.

The Aces and Rainiers continue their six game series Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Diego Castillo: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI

- Pavin Smith: 2-for-3, BB

- Phillip Evans: 2-for-4, 2B, R

- Tristin English: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

The Aces will continue their six games series with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
GOBK2CA Nevada license plate recall
Nevada State Police respond to a crash on U.S. 395 at N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on...
UPDATE: Driver arrested in deadly crash identified
DCSO Badge
DCSO warns public of prowler on the loose
Thomas Williams
Victim identified in west Sparks homicide

Latest News

The Reno Fire Department at a trailer fire at the Evergreen Mobile Home Park.
Fire heavily damages mobile home in south Reno
Search Continues In Carson City For Missing Kayakers
An Alert Wildfire screenshot of the Lucky Fire.
Wildfire burning southwest of Hawthorne is 157 acres, 48% contained
Holocaust Exhibition