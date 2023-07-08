Aces Offense, Bullpen Falters Late in 9-4 Loss to Rainiers

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Diego Castillo homered twice and Tristin English added another in a 9-4 Reno Aces (4-6, 48-37) loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (6-4, 43-42) Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Castillo led off the bottom of the first with a 440-foot shot to left field, handing the Aces a 1-0 lead. Castillo wasn’t done there. With nobody aboard and two outs in the fifth, the 25-year-old sparkplug delivered again for his third homer of the year, this time at 434 feet toward the Trek Target in left center field.

English blasted his eighth homer of the season in the fourth, an opposite field jack to the bullpen. It was English’s first homer in July and ties him with Jorge Barrosa for the second most on the team. Reno scored all four of their runs on the long ball.

Castillo, Pavin Smith, and Phillip Evans had multiple hits in the loss. The Aces recorded just two at-bats with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-2 in those spots. Tacoma took it to Reno’s bullpen late with five runs in the eighth inning to snatch a 3-1 series lead.

The Aces and Rainiers continue their six game series Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Diego Castillo: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI

- Pavin Smith: 2-for-3, BB

- Phillip Evans: 2-for-4, 2B, R

- Tristin English: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

