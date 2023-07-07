SPCA of Northern Nevada ordered to pay bond to Reno Iron Works

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:40 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A District Court judge has ruled that SPCA of Northern Nevada will be required to pay a bond to Reno Iron Works in the amount of $195,600, according to representatives from the organization. This follows the Second Judicial Court issuing a motion for stay of construction in April on the new Reno Iron Works site. The SPCA claims that the construction is disruptive to their operation and has a negative impact on the animals.

Reno Iron Works has stated that it’s ‘suffering irretrievable and irreparable daily loss and damage’ due to the stay. The bond would help cover a portion of the reported losses due to the pause in construction.

The SPCA posted an update on it’s website on July 3, saying:

The District Court’s decision to grant Reno Iron Works (RIW) a bond is extremely disappointing. RIW’s interests are secured (in at least two different ways) while SPCA-NN’s appeal to the Nevada Appellate Court is pending, which they expressly acknowledged during the bond issue hearing. SPCA-NN has also shown a likelihood of success on appeal, which the District Court found in its motion granting our stay pending the outcome of our appeal.

The District Court failed to include any legal analysis or justification for its decision, which is also frustrating.

The SPCA-NN board of directors, executive leadership, and high-level stakeholders will discuss next steps after the 4th of July holiday week.

We are all very concerned this order will effectively prevent SPCA-NN’s access to justice since the amount is so high and the outcome is uncertain—as it always is with litigation.

