Record-breaking invasive snakehead fish caught in Maryland

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was...
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was fishing in a kayak when he caught the 21-pound snakehead fish.(Maryland DNR via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:34 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A record-breaking invasive fish has been caught in Maryland.

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was fishing in a kayak Wednesday in Dorchester County when he caught the 21-pound snakehead fish.

Cook said he thought it was just an average fish when he first hooked it.

But when he netted it and measured it, the fish measured 36 inches long.

Officials said Cook weighed the fish on a certified scale, and it was a pound heavier than the previous snakehead record of 19.9 pounds.

The snakehead fish is an invasive species to the Chesapeake Bay area. Anglers are advised to kill any they catch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police respond to a crash on U.S. 395 at N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on...
UPDATE: Driver arrested in deadly crash identified
DCSO Badge
DCSO warns public of prowler on the loose
Thomas Williams
Victim identified in west Sparks homicide
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
GOBK2CA Nevada license plate recall

Latest News

SPCA-NN sues city and Reno Iron Works.
SPCA of Northern Nevada ordered to pay bond to Reno Iron Works
Child bicycles from the company woom have been recalled for a possible issue of handlebars...
84,000 children’s bicycles recalled for possible fall hazard
UPS worker strike edges closer after contract negotiations break down
UPS worker strike edges closer after contract negotiations break down
UPS worker strike edges closer after contract negotiations break down