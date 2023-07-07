Nashville Social Club in Carson City celebrates one-year anniversary with live music and great food

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nashville Social Club is getting ready to celebrate their one-year anniversary! The restaurant, bar and venue has been nominated for 19 “Best of Carson City” awards. They’re celebrating their first anniversary with festivities and events beginning Saturday, July 8 and running all month long.

Co-owner, Kitty McKay, and executive chef, Tony Schafer, stopped by Morning Break to invite people out any day of the week for great food and ambiance.

The anniversary bash takes place Saturday, July 8. The Nickel Slots and Eric Henry Anderson will be performing live that night. It is a ticketed event with limited availability so get yours ASAP. You can do so online where you can also make your dinner reservations for earlier in the evening.

You can also learn more about the Nashville Social Club online and by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

