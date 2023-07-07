Hiker killed in Inyo County avalanche

A U.S. Navy helicopter from China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station assists with a search and...
A U.S. Navy helicopter from China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station assists with a search and rescue operation in Inyo County, Calif. on July 2, 2023.(Inyo County Search and Rescue)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:21 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
INYO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - A hiker is dead after being caught in an avalanche in Inyo County. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Split Mountain near Big Pine.

Inyo County Search and Rescue said a party of three hikers was caught in a wet slide avalanche while descending the mountain after summitting earlier in the day. Two suffered minor to moderate injuries. The third hiker suffered major injuries and died.

A search and rescue helicopter from China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station carried four SAR volunteers to Red Lake. The SAR team then climbed nearly 2,000 vertical feet to the avalanche site. The two injured hikers were brought back to Red Lake and flown out.

This was Inyo County SAR’s fourth serious mission in three weeks where the snow was the primary contributing factor. Those incidents resulted in three deaths and one major injury.

