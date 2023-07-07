Food pantry shed stolen from Urban Roots

By Josh Little
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:46 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Urban Roots is looking for ways to prevent future vandalism at its campus, after its food pantry was stolen.

“We recently put a new kind of mini shed up that we thought would be really durable, but the entire thing got stolen about two weeks after it was put up,” said Deborah Hug, farm manager at Urban Roots.

It’s been a constant problem. The pantry has been damaged a few times and their Karma box has also been vandalized, Making it hard for this nonprofit to provide food and supplies to people in need.

“We want it to be a resource for everyone, so it’s really sad when one person wants to ruin it for everyone else,” continued Hug. “We just want to have a resource for everyone.”

It was a place that anyone could go to get canned foods, water and hygiene products for free. Despite this set-back, Urban Roots wants to rebuild and carry on their mission.

“We have so many great people in the community that we see constantly supplying it, and everyone is really bummed out when this happens.”

They are now asking for help to figure out a way to build a more secure structure. If you would like to help, contact them at www.urgc.org

