Fire at vacant Reno hotel

(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department responded early Friday to a fire at a vacant hotel at Fourth and Sixth streets in Reno.

The fire burned an exterior door but did no more damage. The cause is still under investigation.

The call came in for the fire at 2:19 a.m. and the first crews arrived three minutes later.

Six pieces of fire apparatus responded.

There were no injuries and no one was displaced.

