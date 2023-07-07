Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into utility pole, causing fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after he reportedly crashed his truck into a utility pole in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. Storey County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Venice Drive on Thursday. When a deputy arrived on scene, they discovered that a vehicle had knocked a utility pole into power lines, severing them and causing a fire. The driver reportedly walked away after his truck was disabled and was ordered by the deputy to return to his vehicle.

After a brief foot chase, the deputy was able to handcuff the driver, who was identified as Juan Duran of Carson City. Investigators say that the deputy could smell alcohol on Duran and was displaying signs of being under the influence.

According to the Storey County Sheriff’s Office, Duran refused to take a Standard Field Sobriety Test and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI). A records check showed Duran’s Nevada driver’s license was revoked for DUI. Duran did not have a court ordered interlock device installed in his vehicle. Duran’s vehicle registration was suspended and did not have insurance.

Juan Duran was arrested by SCSO on July 6, 2023 for suspicion of DUI. (Storey County Sheriff's Office)

