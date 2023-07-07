Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into utility pole, causing fire

A man reportedly hit a utility pole near the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center on July 6.
A man reportedly hit a utility pole near the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center on July 6.(Storey County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after he reportedly crashed his truck into a utility pole in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. Storey County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Venice Drive on Thursday. When a deputy arrived on scene, they discovered that a vehicle had knocked a utility pole into power lines, severing them and causing a fire. The driver reportedly walked away after his truck was disabled and was ordered by the deputy to return to his vehicle.

After a brief foot chase, the deputy was able to handcuff the driver, who was identified as Juan Duran of Carson City. Investigators say that the deputy could smell alcohol on Duran and was displaying signs of being under the influence.

According to the Storey County Sheriff’s Office, Duran refused to take a Standard Field Sobriety Test and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI). A records check showed Duran’s Nevada driver’s license was revoked for DUI. Duran did not have a court ordered interlock device installed in his vehicle. Duran’s vehicle registration was suspended and did not have insurance.

Juan Duran was arrested by SCSO on July 6, 2023 for suspicion of DUI.
Juan Duran was arrested by SCSO on July 6, 2023 for suspicion of DUI.(Storey County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police respond to a crash on U.S. 395 at N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on...
UPDATE: Driver arrested in deadly crash identified
DCSO Badge
DCSO warns public of prowler on the loose
Thomas Williams
Victim identified in west Sparks homicide
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
GOBK2CA Nevada license plate recall

Latest News

Have a Heart: Meet Randall
What's Up Downtown
Abigail Munn, Circus Bella
Circus Bella brings one-ring entertainment to the Reno Public Market for Artown
Classical Tahoe Music Festival
Classical Tahoe music festival brings four weeks of music, family activities and more to the North Shore