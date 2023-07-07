Dayton man under arrest for arson again

By Terri Russell
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:32 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Long time Dayton resident Mike Workman tells us the July 4th fires in Dayton have him shaken.

“And of course our first thought was, oh no not again,” says Workman. “We are worried about this house and a barn that is on the property.” The first fire happened on Pike Street; close to homes and a trailer park.

It was quickly followed by another fire on Dayton Valley Road and Ricci Road. This one, close to an open field with heavy vegetation.

Lyon County Sheriff Brad Pope says resident helped detectives with hoses and information.

“Oh, it was huge,’ Sheriff Pope says about the assistance. “They helped identify the subject, and lead to a quick apprehension.”

Twenty-six-year-old Jonah Watson is under arrest for the July 4th arsons in Dayton.

He was out on a $95,000 dollar bond and awaiting trial as the main suspect in the October 13 fires last year which destroyed three historic buildings in Dayton.

Workman says he often saw Watson, riding his bike and talking to himself.

“You would think there would be some sort of controls,” says Workman. “You know maybe keep him at home. Or keep him monitored or something like that. But you don’t want, we don’t want, it is just very worrisome this could continue to happen.”

Workman says he loves Dayton and the town’s historical significance in Nevada history. But too many buildings are intentionally being set ablaze.

Back in June 2020 the historic train depot was set on fire intentionally. The man responsible received an 81-month prison sentence.

And just across the street from where Workman spoke to us, the former Quilici Mercantile was set on fire in the 1980s.

Watson’s attorney says he was deemed incompetent to stand trial for the arson fires last October. But she says Lake’s Crossing, the facility which takes such inmates, had no room to take her client.

Watson has yet to make his first appearance in court. His bail is set at $15,000 for the latest charges. That could change; as could his release and bail for his former arson arrest.

