Classical Tahoe music festival brings four weeks of music, family activities and more to the North Shore

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:58 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrate summer with four weeks of outdoor orchestra, jazz, chamber music, and family concerts in stunning settings on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore. Classical Tahoe brings together the best musicians from the top orchestras in the country – MET Opera OrchestraLA Phil, NY Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Dallas Symphony, Toronto Symphony, and more – for exciting concerts you won’t want to miss.

Executive director, Karen Craig, stopped by Morning Break to brag about the talent of the musicians coming from all over the world to perform for Northern Nevada.

For a full schedule of events and performances running Saturday, July 8- Thursday, Aug. 17, click here. You can also follow Classical Tahoe on Facebook and Instagram.

