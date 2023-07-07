Circus Bella brings one-ring entertainment to the Reno Public Market for Artown

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:01 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Artown expands its footprint for family programming to the Reno Public Market on July 2 and 3 with the hilarious antics and acrobatic feats of San Francisco’s fun-filled one-ring extravaganza Circus Bella. Circus Bella’s 14th Annual Summer Season 2023 show “BANANAS!” has all the elements of the circus you love but in an up close and personal way to make you feel a part of the fun.

Abigail Munn, the artistic director and a performer with the show, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to each of their three shows happening the second weekend of July.

Circus Bella will perform at the Reno Public Market at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8; and at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 9. All three shows are free to attend.

Click here to learn more about Circus Bella. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe
Nevada State Police respond to a crash on U.S. 395 at N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on...
UPDATE: Driver arrested in deadly crash identified
DCSO Badge
DCSO warns public of prowler on the loose
Thomas Williams
Victim identified in west Sparks homicide
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
GOBK2CA Nevada license plate recall

Latest News

Classical Tahoe Music Festival
Classical Tahoe music festival brings four weeks of music, family activities and more to the North Shore
Nashville Social Club 1-Year Anniversary
Nashville Social Club in Carson City celebrates one-year anniversary with live music and great food
Ashley Hicks, Financial Planner
Dollars and Sense: Ashley Hicks shares the importance of getting goal-oriented advice from financial planners
SPCA-NN sues city and Reno Iron Works.
SPCA of Northern Nevada ordered to pay bond to Reno Iron Works