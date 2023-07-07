Circus Bella brings one-ring entertainment to the Reno Public Market for Artown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Artown expands its footprint for family programming to the Reno Public Market on July 2 and 3 with the hilarious antics and acrobatic feats of San Francisco’s fun-filled one-ring extravaganza Circus Bella. Circus Bella’s 14th Annual Summer Season 2023 show “BANANAS!” has all the elements of the circus you love but in an up close and personal way to make you feel a part of the fun.

Abigail Munn, the artistic director and a performer with the show, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to each of their three shows happening the second weekend of July.

Circus Bella will perform at the Reno Public Market at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8; and at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 9. All three shows are free to attend.

Click here to learn more about Circus Bella. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

