Chase defendant faces charges & blindness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) The man charged with evading police on a lengthy chase ending in an officer involved shooting back in May appeared in court Thurday afternoon.

Thirty three year old Tyler Woolley appeared to be in surprinsly good spirits considering his injuries. Regardless of the eventual outcome, he’s paid a life-changing price for his actions that day. He has been left blinded and in a wheelchair as a result of the shooting.

On May 9th Reno police spotted a gray pickup at Mira Loma Park. Behind the wheel was Woolley, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear for a court appearance., Surrounded by squad cars, he responded by fleeing. They pursued.

The chase continued for miles through open road and neighborhood. When cornered he would drive over medians, even through yards to evade capture.

His record included some DUI arrests, but during one stop, driving a friend’s car, a gun, which is mother says belonged to the friend, was found in the vehicle. Just months earlier, a confrontation with officers over an accusation of illegal ‚dumping in the desert left him convinced authorities were out to kill him.

It may be that record and his own irrational fear, coupled with refusal to stop that day all led to the violent conclusion in the Virginia Highlands. Surrrounded, his vehicle was stuck, but pointed to officers on foot, They opened fire.

His mother was trying to get to the scene.“I was trying to get to him before there was a shooting to stop them,” says Andrea Woolley. “I wanted to get in the middle because everything he’d been saying before that happened was that they were going to get him and there was a reason for that.”

He was hit multiple times, once in the face. Flown to the hosptial he survived. He has since been held in the Washoe County Jail’s infirmary.

His appearance in Reno Justice Court was the first time his family has seen him since that day. He will never see them again. his wound and subsequent infection destroyed his eyes.

His mother’s concern now is his health and the life he faces after the legal system is through with him. Unknowingly, he took the first step years ago, as a gifted grammar school student learning to read Braille on his own. “He bought something at a garage sale that you had to know Braille to use it. so he taught himself braille so he could use it. He learns things very quickly.”

Everything else is on hold. The case was continued for another week, bail still pending.

“He’s got a family here that can get him to all the doctor’s appointments he needs and take care of him,” said his mother. “He has to go through the court system, but I don’t think we look like we’re going to run and abscond from anything. We want the best outcome in every way but his health has to be taken care of.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.