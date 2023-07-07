Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old boy in Florida

Leon Scarborough, 12, has been reported missing from St. Lucie County, Florida.
Leon Scarborough, 12, has been reported missing from St. Lucie County, Florida.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:16 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued Friday for a 12-year-old boy in St. Lucie County, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Leon Scarborough has been missing since Thursday from Fort Pierce.

He is described as white, 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored shorts and yellow Crocs. He is known to wear a large silver chain around his neck.

The boy may be in the company of Tracey Scarborough, 54. Scarborough is described as a white man who is bald with hazel eyes, 6-foot-tall and 180 pounds.

If seen, do not approach. Contact law enforcement by calling 911 or by calling St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office at 772-465-5770.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe
DCSO Badge
DCSO warns public of prowler on the loose
Nevada State Police respond to a crash on U.S. 395 at N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on...
UPDATE: Driver arrested in deadly crash identified
Thomas Williams
Victim identified in west Sparks homicide
Guns seized in Cold Springs.
Sheriff’s office seizes 66 guns in Cold Springs

Latest News

A man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase across two counties in a stolen...
Hitchhiker stole car, drove it in police chase, man says
File - Construction workers work with rebar at a site on Tuesday June 6, 2023, in New York. On...
US slowed hiring but still added a solid 209,000 jobs in June
Robots are presented during a press conference with a panel of AI-enabled humanoid social...
Robots take questions at Geneva press conference, say they could be better leaders than humans
Cary Epstein, lifeguarding supervisor, operates a drone during takeoff for a shark patrol...
Drones sweep for sharks along New York’s coast during rise in encounters with beachgoers