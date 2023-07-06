Washoe County Clerk offers passport services

By Terri Russell
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:31 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ask Washoe County Clerk Jan Galassini about just what her office does?

She gives us a list.

“In our business office we handle marriage licenses, fictitious firm name filings,” say Galassini. She adds, “We file notary bonds. We do public record requests and copy requests.”

Now add passport services to that list.

The office started applying with the state department in March. In May they received certification to process passports.

“We take the pictures. We mail it for then. One stop shop,” says Galassini.

Galassini says her staff needed to be specially trained to handle identification and information from passport applicants. But she says it’s not too terribly different from the work they do now.

“We are a natural fit because we file notary bonds,” says Galassini. “All of my employees have been background checked. They’ve taken an oath to serve the public. So, it is just a natural fit.”

To get their feet wet, the staff is currently working on fellow county workers interested in applying for a passport.

Beginning August 1, 2023, the general public will have an option to come here instead of the post office.

“We are taking appointments,” says Galassini. “That August calendar is open now. So, you can go to the Washoe County Clerk website.”

Appointments can be made 45 days in advance, with a rolling calendar, meaning there will be a new opening day once the current workday ends.

However, since the announcement three days ago, the month of August is almost filled with appointments. Keep in mind the office handles first time applicants. They can assist renewals with a new picture and answer any additional questions which an applicant might have.

While Washoe County Clerk’s Office begins processing passports August 1, 2023, a little-known fact, at Sparks City Hall, the clerk has already been providing passport services.

For more information: https://www.washoecounty.gov/clerks/passport/

