Tickets on sale for Sierra Nevada Ballet’s full-length show, “The Last Unicorn”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The Last Unicorn” is based on the novel by Peter S. Beagle. It was transformed into a ballet choreographed by Rosine Bena to the music of Franz Lizt. The creation of this work took Bena three years to complete and the work was first presented in the SF Bay area in 1989 and 1991. The ballet received rave reviews and standing ovations from the audience. Even Beagle called the ballet the work of an “artistic genius.”

Now, the show can be seen three times on three different stages throughout Northern Nevada.

Ananda Bena-Weber stopped by Morning Break to let people know more about the show and where performances will take place.

July 22nd, 2023 at Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts – 7:30 pm

July 24th, 2023 at Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival Sand Harbor State Park – 7:30 pm

August 5th, 2023 at Carson City Community Center – 7:30 pm

Friday, July 7 at 8:00 p.m. you can get a preview of “The Last Unicorn” as well as SNB’s October show, “Dracula.” SNB will be performing a variety dance show at Bartley Ranch called “Dancing at Bartley.” This program features pieces by 8 different choreographers; international Tap Star Sam Weber; singer Cami Thompson and her trio; and the full company of SNB professional dancers with many different styles of dance and music from classic to contemporary jazz.

