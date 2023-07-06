Reno VFW to repair parking lot; seeks asphalt donations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno VFW post has plans to rehabilitate its parking lot July 15 and July 16.

The parking lot has been deteriorating for years. Past attempts to raise money have been unsuccessful and the cost has gone up yearly.

This year it is estimated to cost about $120,000. Some of the costs will be offset by the POBOB Motorcycle Club donating the labor and Joy Engineering is donating equipment, VFW organizers said.

They have gravel for the base and they still need asphalt. VFW organizers are looking for donations for the asphalt or any other donations that can help.

Contact them through their website.

Fixing the parking lot will give people with mobility issues easier access to the building.

