Man found dead in car in Death Valley National Park

Death Valley National Park
Death Valley National Park(Prayitno/Flickr/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:53 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KOLO) - A 65-year-old man was found dead in his car in Death Valley National Park. The National Park Service says it appears the man, who was from the San Diego area, died from heat illness.

The man’s body was found just after 10:00 a.m. Monday, about 30 yards off road from North Highway. The car did not have functioning air conditioning. Investigators believe heat-related illness may have caused the driver to run off the road.

The high temperature the previous day was 126°F. The overnight low temperature was 98°F.

