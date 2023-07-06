Learn how to make your own mead at the annual Lavender and Honey Festival at Idlewild Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lavender and Honey Festival returns to Idlewild Park Sunday, July 9. Wander through the vendor booths where you’ll find the best of regional lavender & honey producers. Visit our lavender growers and learn how to grow lavender in your back yard. Talk to the beekeepers to find out what makes local honey so great!

Ann Louhela, event director, and Will Truce, owner of Black Rabbit Mead Company, stopped by Morning Break to remind people of the event and explain a little bit about how mead is made. Mead is one of the oldest alcohols known to man. It’s the only alcohol made from honey. And as Truce explains, mead isn’t hard to make, but it’s hard to make taste good.

Throughout the year, Black Rabbit Mead Company offers mead making lessons. Those lessons will also be offered at Sunday’s festival. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Idlewild Park.

Other Event Highlights: .

Discover the talents of our regional artisans, and savor the flavors of event-themed food & drink including lavender lemonade, scones, chocolates, jams and jellies, and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.