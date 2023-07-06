Learn how to make your own mead at the annual Lavender and Honey Festival at Idlewild Park

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lavender and Honey Festival returns to Idlewild Park Sunday, July 9. Wander through the vendor booths where you’ll find the best of regional lavender & honey producers. Visit our lavender growers and learn how to grow lavender in your back yard. Talk to the beekeepers to find out what makes local honey so great!

Ann Louhela, event director, and Will Truce, owner of Black Rabbit Mead Company, stopped by Morning Break to remind people of the event and explain a little bit about how mead is made. Mead is one of the oldest alcohols known to man. It’s the only alcohol made from honey. And as Truce explains, mead isn’t hard to make, but it’s hard to make taste good.

Throughout the year, Black Rabbit Mead Company offers mead making lessons. Those lessons will also be offered at Sunday’s festival. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Idlewild Park.

Other Event Highlights: .

Discover the talents of our regional artisans, and savor the flavors of event-themed food & drink including lavender lemonade, scones, chocolates, jams and jellies, and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe
DCSO Badge
DCSO warns public of prowler on the loose
Nevada State Police respond to a crash on U.S. 395 at N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on...
UPDATE: Driver arrested in deadly crash identified
Dave and Busters is one of the stores coming to the Summit Mall
Slew of new stores coming to Summit Mall
State of Nevada seal
Some of the new laws taking effect July 1

Latest News

Gambler's Run Music Festival
Dancing in the Streets on Morning Break
Dancing in the Streets brings back “Art Walk” elements for a night of music and art
The Last Unicorn Preview
Tickets on sale for Sierra Nevada Ballet’s full-length show, “The Last Unicorn”
Nevada State Police is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist on Geiger...
Crash closes Geiger Grade east of Reno