Former President Donald Trump to speak at event in Las Vegas on Saturday

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C....
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:50 AM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former President Donald Trump will travel to Las Vegas on Saturday.

According to a news release, Trump will deliver remarks at a Nevada volunteer recruitment event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel, 4295 N. Rancho Drive.

Doors for the event will open at 2 p.m. with Trump expected to speak at 4:30 p.m.

Those interested in attending can register for tickets here: https://event.donaldjtrump.com/events/volunteer-activist-meet-and-greet-43.

The website notes you only register for one ticket per mobile number per event. All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis, the website says.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe
DCSO Badge
DCSO warns public of prowler on the loose
Nevada State Police respond to a crash on U.S. 395 at N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on...
UPDATE: Driver arrested in deadly crash identified
Dave and Busters is one of the stores coming to the Summit Mall
Slew of new stores coming to Summit Mall
State of Nevada seal
Some of the new laws taking effect July 1

Latest News

Tyler Woolley
Chase defendant faces charges & blindness
9th Annual Lavender Day
Adam Steelmonis challenging a Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles decision to rrecall his...
State Revoking License Plate Called an Attack on Californians
Dayton man under arrest for arson again
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather