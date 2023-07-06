Face Time: Treatments at Reno Tahoe Dermatology to help tone your summer body

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:51 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s summer which means more time in your bathing suit and showing more skin. But if there are parts of your body that you toned without spending hours in the gym or if you have stretch marks and loose skin you want dulled and tightened, Reno Tahoe Dermatology is the only place in Northern Nevada where you can get TruBody treatments.

Dr. Billie Cassé, the owner of Reno Tahoe Dermatology, stopped by Morning Break to explain how TruSculpt and TruFlex work on all body types and level of athleticism.

Watch Thursday’s interview with Dr. Billie Cassé to learn more.

Dr. Billie Cassé is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. To learn more about Dr. Cassé's services at Reno Tahoe Dermatology, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

