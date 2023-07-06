Dancing in the Streets takes over MidTown District Thursday night

Dancing in the Streets 2023
By Nick Doyle
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:08 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you are in the mood to groove tonight, the 2nd annual Dancing in the Streets will begin Thursday night at 4pm.

There will be art, six main stages featuring live music, food trucks, flash mobs, etc. This event is free to the public but if you want to upgrade your experience, there is now VIP passes.

For more information and a chance to secure a VIP experience, visit here. The VIP passes allows complimentary beverages served up by IMBIB & Wonder Aleworks, an exclusive VIP tent DJ set by A House Party’s Chuck Tyler, a Fast pass for @PineapplePedicabs to skip the line from stage to stage, and M﻿idTown swag item, your choice of a branded hat, bag or shirt.

For more information regarding the event, visit here.

