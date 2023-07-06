Dancing in the Streets brings back “Art Walk” elements for a night of music and art

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thursday, July 6 MidTown District in Reno is the place to be for the second annual Dancing in the Streets. Music, food vendors, business specials, pedicabs, artists and more will provide a super fun, family-friendly atmosphere that celebrates all that MidTown has to offer.

MidTown Distrcit president, Frances Weiner, and head pineapple at Pineapple Pedicabs, Jaime Chapman, stopped by Morning Break to share more about the swag being offered, the VIP experience and what elements of “Art Walk” have been brought back this year for Dancing in the Streets.

The events kicks off at 4 p.m. and goes until 10:30 p.m. Then there will be a 21+ after party at Cypress. Click here to learn more.

