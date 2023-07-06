11-year-old recovering after devastating baseball practice injury

Donnie Koval, 11, was seriously injured after being hit in the face at a baseball practice earlier this week. (Source: KKTV)
By Lauren Watson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:53 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A Colorado boy is in the hospital after suffering a serious injury while practicing baseball on Monday evening.

The Koval family told KKTV that their 11-year-old son named Donnie was hit in the face with a line drive while practicing with his brother.

They said Donnie suffered multiple facial fractures to his forehead and to his orbital sockets.

“Our beloved young athlete, Donnie Koval, suffered a devastating injury during practice that left him hospitalized,” Zeb Vargas wrote on a GoFundMe account set up on Donnie’s behalf.

Vargas started the fundraiser on Tuesday asking for donations to “help cover the mounting medical expenses” for the 11-year-old.

According to Donnie’s father, Branden Koval, his son needed immediate medical attention after suffering the injury, including specialized surgeries that have continued Wednesday.

“We are coming together to rally around Donnie and his family as they navigate this challenging time,” Vargas wrote.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe
DCSO Badge
DCSO warns public of prowler on the loose
Dave and Busters is one of the stores coming to the Summit Mall
Slew of new stores coming to Summit Mall
State of Nevada seal
Some of the new laws taking effect July 1
Thomas Williams
Victim identified in west Sparks homicide

Latest News

Wynter Cole Smith
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing, Michigan found dead, police say
Big Lake Tahoe Clean Up after July 4th
Dancing in the Streets
Las Vegas police say K-9 Kimura has died after suffering a medical emergency.
Police K-9 dies after suffering medical emergency during training
This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of...
In Trump case, Justice Dept. unseals previously blacked-out portions from search warrant application