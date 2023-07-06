80- to 100-acre wildfire burning southwest of Hawthorne

An Alert Wildfire screenshot of the Lucky Fire.
An Alert Wildfire screenshot of the Lucky Fire.(Alert Wildfire)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:47 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Federal and state fire crews are responding to the Lucky Boy Fire southwest of Hawthorne.

The U.S. Forest Service reported it was about 80 acres to 100 acres.

It was burning near Aurora in Nevada near the California-Nevada border.

The incident commander said it had a moderate rate of spread, the Forest Service said.

The Forest Service reports it has four hand crews working on it, two from the Nevada Division of Forestry and one each from North Lake Tahoe Fire and Tahoe Douglas Fire.

It asks people to stay away from the area.

