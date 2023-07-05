Two missing Carson River kayakers sought

James Martin, left, and robert White.(Carson City sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help in searching for two kayakers missing in the east Carson City area.

James Martin and Robert White went to the Brunswick Canyon area Tuesday to kayak on the Carson River. They were expected to return Tuesday and they did not.

CCSO began searching the area after their vehicle was discovered.

CCSO described Martin, 59, as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and White, 52, as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 220 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-887-2008.

