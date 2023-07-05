Small town 4th of July: Home grown and All-American

FERNLEY & VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -when a small town decides to hold a party and send out invitations it’s more than likely the Fourth of July.

It’s a big date on the calendar in places like Fernley and Virginia City, something the town fathers and mothers( by that I mean those with the energy and drive to plan for the rest of us to have fun) spend much of the year in meetings and fund raisers to make it all possible. And somehow they manage to drag the rest of us into the moment.

It’s all on display in the parade. “I feel like we are a very nice community,” observed a member of the Fernley High School Dane team following their appearance, “and we all come together to pull off a nice parade. So it’s always good to celebrate like this in a small town. “

They were one of sixty plus entries. Local youth or service groups? it’s automatic. You’re in. Any wheeled vehicle, it seems, can take part. The sports car, the hot rod, off roader, commercial vehicle> Even a semi, Hang a flag or some red, whiteand blue bling on it, fill it up with family and you’re in the parade. Apickup bed or a trailer and a few kids becomes a float. Horses? Of course..

Half the town is in the parade. The other half is watching from the sidewalk.

And everyone seems to be calling out “Happy Fourth of July” to neighbor and stranger alike

For all the effort and planning there’s something spontaneous and home grown about it all. Home grown and unpolishedd, but special. Something, well American in the best of all senses.

“It’s very personal. I like it,” siadsd Hentjie Apag, who brought his family up to the Comstock from their home in Sparks. “It feels like home, you know. I think we’re going to do this again.”

On the road somewhere between Fernley and Virginia City, wishing you a happy Fourth, Ed Pearce KOLO 8 News Now.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.