The Road Ahead With RTC: Free Transit to Dancing in the Streets

MidTown Reno's annual Dancing in the Streets event is happening 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. Thursday, July 6.

Since there are so many people coming to the event, residents can make life easy by catching a free ride directly to several stage areas. The RTC is offering free rides on the RAPID Virginia Line from 3:30 p.m. to midnight. The Virginia Line travels on Virginia Street between the University of Nevada, Reno and Meadowood Mall. Plan your trip at rtcwashoe.com. You can also park at the courthouse parking lot in downtown Reno and take the RAPID Virginia Line to Midtown. Learn more about the event at renomidtown.com/artwalk.

The event was previously known as the Art Walk but evolved into Dancing in the Streets when the businesses decided to close down a few side streets and bring seven outdoor music venues throughout Midtown. Each stage features back-to-back performances representing a unique genre of live music, ranging from Funk Fusion, Latino, Indie Rock, Country, EDM and Motown.

This event is free for the community to attend. Event-goers will be able to catch street performers, get dance lessons, visit food trucks and more. Midtown businesses will be participating with artist pop-ups and deals. This event encourages people to come together and enjoy a night of dancing in the streets of midtown.

