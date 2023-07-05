Proscenium Players, Inc. bring “Gaslight” back to the stage for Meals on Wheels fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Back by popular demand, the cast and crew of “Gaslight” by Proscenium Players, Inc. are returning to the stage. They will be hosting several encore performances at the Carson City Community Theater. The weekend of shows is a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels in partnership with the Carson City Senior Center.

Director Steven Segal, Katrina Olson (Mrs. Manningham) and Dylan Shirey (Mr. Manningham) stopped by Morning Break to invite everyone out to the theater this weekend.

Three performances of Gaslight take place Friday and Saturday, July 7-8 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 9 at 2 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets. You can follow the Proscenium Players, Inc. on Facebook.

