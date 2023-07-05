Proscenium Players, Inc. bring “Gaslight” back to the stage for Meals on Wheels fundraiser

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:02 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Back by popular demand, the cast and crew of “Gaslight” by Proscenium Players, Inc. are returning to the stage. They will be hosting several encore performances at the Carson City Community Theater. The weekend of shows is a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels in partnership with the Carson City Senior Center.

Director Steven Segal, Katrina Olson (Mrs. Manningham) and Dylan Shirey (Mr. Manningham) stopped by Morning Break to invite everyone out to the theater this weekend.

Three performances of Gaslight take place Friday and Saturday, July 7-8 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 9 at 2 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets. You can follow the Proscenium Players, Inc. on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe
DCSO Badge
DCSO warns public of prowler on the loose
Dave and Busters is one of the stores coming to the Summit Mall
Slew of new stores coming to Summit Mall
State of Nevada seal
Some of the new laws taking effect July 1
Thomas Williams
Victim identified in west Sparks homicide

Latest News

Lavender and Honey Festival
Montana Munday, 29, left, and Jeremy Chaplin, 27, both of Reno arrested as suspects in a...
2 men sentenced to prison in connection with Reno robbery and shooting
Arts for All Nevada Family Art Festival Preview
Arts for All Nevada to host Family Art Festival at Lake Mansion Arts & Cultural Center
CVCT presents "Social Security"
Carson Valley Community Theatre presents hilarious Broadway comedy “Social Security”
Thursdays on the Black Top
The 395 Craft Beer and Spirits kicks off “Thursdays on the Black Top” to benefit local children’s cancer foundation