Post 4th of July beach cleanup

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many organizations participated in a beach cleanup following the 4th of July festivities. Tahoe’s beaches tend to be the victim of people leaving behind their trash. This can hurt local wildlife and it can affect the cleanliness of the lake itself.

Last year Keep Tahoe Blue volunteers removed 3,450 pounds of litter the morning after the holiday.

For the last 10 years, the League to Save Lake Tahoe hosts a beach cleanup to collect this trash and help keep the Lake Tahoe area clean.

This year, some of the League’s long-time volunteers will host several cleanup sites with support from more than a dozen local businesses and organizations.

One young volunteer, Robert Ashlyn, says, “when I first got here this morning there were loads of bottles, there’s loads of tissues, I worked my way over to that area and picked up a lot, there’s a lot way over there.”

Local volunteers want to mention that these beach clean ups have been working to help raise awareness, and even visitors have come to help...

The Senior Community Engagement Manager for the cleanup Marilee Movius says, “A lot of them have been visiting or have been here before and they’re making it a part of their July 4th festivities and ending the whole weekend with a really great way to come out and onto the beach and pick up litter. And they really enjoy this. And it is just a part of their journey up in lake Tahoe to leave it better than they found it.”

Although there is plenty of trash to found, it may be less than in past years.

Amy Ohran, the Vice President of NorthStar California says,

“It’s really great that every year there is less and less trash to pick up. I think that is just a really good indication of the commitment of our community and our visitors to have as little impact as possible it’s just a really important message for all of us out here today of just doing what we can to keep this pristine area as good as when we visit it.

They are finding less trash on the beaches but reminding people to continue to keep up the good work.

The trash collected is categorized and sorted helping gather statistics for The League to Save Lake Tahoe’s advocacy efforts to put bans on plastic bags, Styrofoam and plastic water bottles.

