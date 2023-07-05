Man taken to hospital after crash into Truckee River

WCSO says the truck drove off US 40 into the water
WCSO says the truck drove off US 40 into the water(Nick Doyle)
By David Kohut
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:41 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been taken to the hospital after a crash on US 40 that took him off the road, and into the Truckee River. Reno firefighters, as well as the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Hasty and Search & Rescue teams, are assisting Nevada State Police in the response.

The crash was reported just after 7:35, in the area of the River Belle Trailer Park. Officials say the only person in the car was the driver. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, he’s an older man, and the crash may have dementia-related.

It’s not yet known if the driver had gotten out of the river by the time time they arrived. He has since been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crews are still working to remove the car from the river.

