Man charged for doing donuts on golf course, causing $20,000 in damage

By Chris Six and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A man was charged after causing around $20,000 worth of damage at a Missouri golf course, police said.

According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was seen doing donuts on the green of the 18th hole at the West Plains Municipal Golf Course.

Witnesses gave authorities the description of the truck and the name of the driver.

Online court documents show 19-year-old Xane Norton is charged with first-degree property damage.(KY3)

Around 9:40 a.m., there was a report of the same truck making skid marks in the parking lot at West Plains High School.

According to a probable cause statement, officers investigated the tire tracks from the golf course and said it appeared the tracks matched the tires on the truck.

Police said the truck was driving without license plates. Authorities found the truck was not registered, and there was no proof of insurance. The driver, who authorities identified as Norton, was arrested.

