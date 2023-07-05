Keep Tahoe Blue annual beach clean up

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Keep Tahoe Blue and League to Save Tahoe is inviting you to join their 10 annual July 5th beach clean up.

Last year, volunteers gather 3,450 pounds of trash on the morning after July 4th. The clean up is to prevent pollution from touching the water and to raise awareness of people intentionally or unintentionally littering.

“Make sure that it is beautiful today so you can enjoy it and beautiful tomorrow,” said Chris Joseph, the communications director for Keep Tahoe Blue and League to Save Tahoe. “We do that by taking down some of the lake’s biggest threats to health and beauty. That includes litter, that includes pollution from your tailpipe, or just from so many cars on the road. That includes aquatic endangered species, and it also includes bad development.”

The clean up begins at 8 a.m. and goes until 11:30 a.m.

You can volunteer at Kiva beach, Kings beach, Nevada Beach, Regan Beach, Commons Beach, and Zephyr Cove.

For more information visit Keep Tahoe Blue.

