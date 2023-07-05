Keep Tahoe Blue annual beach clean up

Keep Tahoe Blue
By Nick Doyle
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:35 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Keep Tahoe Blue and League to Save Tahoe is inviting you to join their 10 annual July 5th beach clean up.

Last year, volunteers gather 3,450 pounds of trash on the morning after July 4th. The clean up is to prevent pollution from touching the water and to raise awareness of people intentionally or unintentionally littering.

“Make sure that it is beautiful today so you can enjoy it and beautiful tomorrow,” said Chris Joseph, the communications director for Keep Tahoe Blue and League to Save Tahoe. “We do that by taking down some of the lake’s biggest threats to health and beauty. That includes litter, that includes pollution from your tailpipe, or just from so many cars on the road. That includes aquatic endangered species, and it also includes bad development.”

The clean up begins at 8 a.m. and goes until 11:30 a.m.

You can volunteer at Kiva beach, Kings beach, Nevada Beach, Regan Beach, Commons Beach, and Zephyr Cove.

For more information visit Keep Tahoe Blue.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe
Dave and Busters is one of the stores coming to the Summit Mall
Slew of new stores coming to Summit Mall
State of Nevada seal
Some of the new laws taking effect July 1
Thomas Williams
Victim identified in west Sparks homicide
Guns seized in Cold Springs.
Sheriff’s office seizes 66 guns in Cold Springs

Latest News

Firefighters respond to a garage fire on San Simeon Court in Reno, Nev. on July 5, 2023.
Two dogs rescued from Reno house fire
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Nevada State Police respond to a crash on U.S. 395 at N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on...
Driver arrested after crash that leaves two dead
Aces score nine runs in final two frames to get Independence Day win 11-10