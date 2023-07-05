Driver arrested after crash that leaves two dead

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A driver is facing charges after a crash late Tuesday that left two men riding in the car dead. Nevada State Police say a Honda sedan was headed southbound on U.S. 395 around 11:15 p.m. The vehicle went off the road near N. McCarran Boulevard and ended up on the ramp to Clear Acre Lane.

NHP public information officer Kim Yoko Smith said the driver left the scene before first responders arrived. That driver was found and arrested around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The names of the driver and passengers have not been released.

