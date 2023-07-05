Dayton man arrested for allegedly setting brush fires

Jonah Watson was arrested in connection with two July 4 brush fires.
Jonah Watson was arrested in connection with two July 4 brush fires.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:24 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A Dayton man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly set fires that threatened homes on Tuesday, July 4.

Lyon County Fire initially responded to a brush fire in the area of 75 Pike Street, as the flames were threatening homes nearby. Firefighters, along with several people using garden hoses, were able to put the fire out before it damaged any structures. Another fire broke out a short time later near Dayton Valley Road and Ricci Road, which also threatened homes and businesses.

During the investigation, witnesses identified 26-year-old Jonah Watson as the suspect in both fires, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Watson was reportedly arrested in December 2022 for similar circumstances.

He is facing 2 counts of 3rd degree arson and 2 counts of reckless endangerment to the public.

