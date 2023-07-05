Carson Valley Community Theatre presents hilarious Broadway comedy “Social Security”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 5, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tickets are on sale for “Social Security” at the Carson Valley Community Theatre. This hilarious Broadway comedy focuses on a trendy New York couple who are art dealers. Their domestic tranquility is shattered upon the arrival of the wife’s uptight sister, her nerdy CPA husband, and her walker-bound archetypal senior citizen Jewish mother.

Cast members, Jim DeZerga (David), Giovanna Rose Jones (Barbara), Harriet Cummings (Sophie) and Rachelle Resnick (Trudy), stopped by Morning Break to share their experience working together to bring this show to life.

“Social Security” takes to the stage July 14-23 at CVIC Hall in Minden. Click here for tickets and specific showtimes.

