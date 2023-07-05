Arts for All Nevada to host Family Art Festival at Lake Mansion Arts & Cultural Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arts for All Nevada is hosting a summer family festival. You can explore the Lake Mansion Arts & Cultural Center and make some creative, all age appropriate projects with talented teaching artists!

Executive director, Jackie Clay, and Deborah Grimes, owner of TukTuk YumYum food truck, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this event and serve up some delicious frozen yogurt to our KOLO 8 staff.

The family art festival includes fun activities for everyone to enjoy!

Creative Art Stations

A Free Book for Every Child

Explore the history of the Lake Mansion with Patty Cafferata

Treats to purchase from TukTuk YumYum

The event takes place Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. The event is free.

Click here to learn more about Arts for all Nevada.

