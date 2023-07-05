Arts for All Nevada to host Family Art Festival at Lake Mansion Arts & Cultural Center

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arts for All Nevada is hosting a summer family festival. You can explore the Lake Mansion Arts & Cultural Center and make some creative, all age appropriate projects with talented teaching artists!

Executive director, Jackie Clay, and Deborah Grimes, owner of TukTuk YumYum food truck, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this event and serve up some delicious frozen yogurt to our KOLO 8 staff.

The family art festival includes fun activities for everyone to enjoy!

  • Creative Art Stations
  • A Free Book for Every Child
  • Explore the history of the Lake Mansion with Patty Cafferata
  • Treats to purchase from TukTuk YumYum

The event takes place Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. The event is free.

Click here to learn more about Arts for all Nevada.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe
DCSO Badge
DCSO warns public of prowler on the loose
Dave and Busters is one of the stores coming to the Summit Mall
Slew of new stores coming to Summit Mall
State of Nevada seal
Some of the new laws taking effect July 1
Thomas Williams
Victim identified in west Sparks homicide

Latest News

Lavender and Honey Festival
Montana Munday, 29, left, and Jeremy Chaplin, 27, both of Reno arrested as suspects in a...
2 men sentenced to prison in connection with Reno robbery and shooting
CVCT presents "Social Security"
Carson Valley Community Theatre presents hilarious Broadway comedy “Social Security”
Thursdays on the Black Top
The 395 Craft Beer and Spirits kicks off “Thursdays on the Black Top” to benefit local children’s cancer foundation