The 395 Craft Beer and Spirits kicks off “Thursdays on the Black Top” to benefit local children’s cancer foundation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Every Thursday in July, you can listen to great music and enjoy delicious food trucks all while supporting the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF). The 395 Craft Beer and Spirits will host “Thursdays on the Black Top” throughout the month. The parking lot party takes place behind the Raley’s on 1075 North Hills Blvd. Food trucks will start serving food at 4 p.m. and live music begins at 6 p.m.

Paul Ganzer, owner of The 395 Craft Beer and Spirits, and Tiffany Kress, development and marketing manager at NNCCF, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community out to support a great cause.

Each Thursday, the event will feature live music of various genres, as well as food trucks and local beer selections. The artists featured include Jakota Wass (July 6), Arnold Mitchem Band (July 13), Jason King Band (July 20) and Pipe Down (July 27).

Proceeds from the beer truck, item raffles and 50/50 raffles will benefit NNCCF in their mission to serve local children and their families affected by childhood cancer.

The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation is the region’s only local nonprofit solely dedicated to serving local children and their families affected by childhood cancer. NNCCF’s programs and services include the Family Assistance Fund, Inspire survivorship program, Adopt-a-Family program and emotional support through counseling and family activities.

