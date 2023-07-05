2 men sentenced to prison in connection with Reno robbery and shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced the sentencing of two men in connection with a 2018 shooting and robbery near Reno’s midtown district. Both were recently found guilty of multiple counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

34-year-old Montana Munday was sentenced to 60 years in prison with eligibility for parole after 16 years. 31-year-old Jeremy Chaplin was sentenced to 20 years in prison and will be eligible for parole after 5 and a half years.

The sentencing stems from a case that started in October 2018 when a drug deal gone wrong led to a shooting outside a motel on S. Virginia Street. Investigators say Munday and Chaplin both pointed guns at the victim while demanding money. Munday shot the victim in the stomach as he was trying to escape then got out of the vehicle and shot him again in the leg.

During sentencing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Matt Lee argued that the actions of both defendants that day, along with Munday’s callous disregard for human life, warranted the lengthy prison sentences.

