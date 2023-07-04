Tickets going fast for the Reno Phil’s annual Pops on the River at Glow Plaza

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pops on the River is celebrating its 28th year in 2023. The concert will take place Saturday, July 8 at The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds (670 W 4th Street, Reno). This year’s theme is Dancing in the Streets: The Music of Motown!

Laura Jackson, Reno Philharmonic music director and conductor, as well as Todd Felts, co-chair for Pops on the River, stopped by Morning Break to remind people to get their tickets soon before it sells out. They just opened some more General Admission tickets and if they don’t sell out online, they will be sold at the gate on Saturday. Just don’t forget to bring your own lawn chair or picnic blankets.

Costumes are also strongly encouraged and prizes will be awarded. This year, KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko and KOLO 8 News Now anchor, Denise Wong, will be among those judging the costume contest.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 5 p.m. To purchase tickets online, click here.

