Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say

FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:54 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after the Secret Service discovered suspicious powder in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

Secret Service agents were doing routine rounds on Sunday when they found the white powder in an area accessible to tour groups, not in any particular West Wing office, the officials said. The officials were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The complex was evacuated at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday as fire and emergency crews were brought in to do a rapid test, which preliminarily identified cocaine. The White House was soon reopened and the powder was sent for further testing.

Biden and his family left for Camp David on Friday and returned to the White House on Tuesday.

The Secret Service said in a statement the White House was closed as a precaution as emergency crews investigated, and that the District of Columbia fire department was called in to evaluate and determine that the substance was not hazardous.

“The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending,” the Secret Service said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe
Dave and Busters is one of the stores coming to the Summit Mall
Slew of new stores coming to Summit Mall
State of Nevada seal
Some of the new laws taking effect July 1
Guns seized in Cold Springs.
Sheriff’s office seizes 66 guns in Cold Springs
Thomas Williams
Victim identified in west Sparks homicide

Latest News

Aerial view of City Nightz, a club in Old Town in downtown Wichita and the site of a shooting...
Video shows shooter open fire into Kansas nightclub crowd; management shares perspective on what happened
KOLO Cooks: Frickles
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin shares “frickles” recipe, perfect for July 4th BBQs
Pops on the River
Tickets going fast for the Reno Phil’s annual Pops on the River at Glow Plaza
File graphic of an ambulance.
Fireworks explosion kills 1, injures 9 in western Michigan
DCSO Badge
DCSO warns public of prowler on the loose